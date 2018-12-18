Teenager caught in Worthing intended to sell heroin and crack cocaine

A teenager caught in Worthing with heroin and crack cocaine that he intended to sell has been told to spend Christmas with his family before he is sentenced.

Ryan Bennett-Morris was just 18 when he was caught with the drugs in the town in October last year.

Now 19, the Croydon man appeared in court today and pleaded guilty to four charges.

He admitted: possessing heroin with intent to supply, possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis and possessing criminal property.

Judge Shani Barnes told him: “You are in big toruble and I am not making any promises, but I will adjourn to give you time to think about your mitigation and prepare for your future.

“This is a really serious criminal offence.

“Spend Christmas with your family and make plans.”

Bennett-Morris is due back at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on January 18.