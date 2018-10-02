‘No forensic evidence’ to link four recovered weapons with alleged Durrington stabbing, jury hears

Weapons seized from the homes of two defendants accused of trying to kill a man in Durrington provide ‘no forensic evidence to connect them to the incident’, a jury has been told.

A large black knife and three bats were found by police following the alleged stabbing of Wayne Heys in Carisbrooke Drive in Durrington on February 20, 2018.

A forensic expert at the scene of the alleged attack

The weapons were shown to the jury at Hove Crown Court today. However jurors were told they have not been forensically linked to the alleged incident.

Tommy Howlett, 24, of no fixed address, and Bradley Jake Allen, 27, a carpenter, of Orkney Court, Worthing, are charged with attempted murder, blackmail, two counts of criminal damage and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent. Causing grievous bodily harm with intent is listed as an alternative charge to attempted murder for the jury to consider. Howlett is also charged with possession of a bladed article.

Callum Alex-Hunt, 24, of Butts Road, Southwick, Joshua Bosley, 24, of Bulkington Avenue, West Tarring, Billy Howlett, 26, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham, and Katherine Olive, 20, of Harrow Road, West Worthing, are charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent. All defendants deny the charges.

The trial is in its third week at Hove Crown Court

Reading from the list of agreed facts, prosecutor Gabby Hendy told the court: “Following the arrest of Tommy Howlett on February 25, the address in Harvey Court, Littlehampton where he had been found was searched.

“PC Johnston seized a large black knife with a black blade and black handle.

“There were two cutting edges on the blade with some large serrations present on part of one edge.”

The knife – safely stored in a clear plastic tube – was passed to the jury to look at.

Ms Hendy told the court that the knife had been forensically examined and said ‘there was no evidence to link it to the attack on Wayne Heys’.

She added: “A very low level and incomplete DNA result was obtained from the sample taken from the blade.

“There was no clear indication of DNA from Wayne Heys, Tommy Howlett or Bradley Allen within this result.”

The jury was also shown two silver baseball bats – one of which was made of metal – that Ms Hendy said were found in a cupboard at the Harvey Court address where Tommy Howlett was arrested.

A wooden black bat was found in the bedroom of Bradley Allen’s address in Orkney Court in Durrington, the court heard. This too was shown to the jury.

The prosecutor continued: “The DNA of at least three people was found on the striking ends of the silver metal baseball bats.

“No forensic evidence was found on the three bats to connect them to Wayne Heys, Tommy Howlett or Bradley Allen or the Carisbrooke Drive incident.”

The prosecution has now finished calling witnesses. The trial continues.