Father was attacked with Samurai sword and bat in Durrington, court hears

A father needed emergency surgery after being attacked with a Samurai sword and bat in a drugs dispute, a court has heard

Six people appeared at Hove Crown Court yesterday charged in connection with the attack on Wayne Heys, which happened in Carisbrooke Drive, Durrington, on February 20.

The trial is taking place at Hove Crown Court

Tommy Howlett, 24, of no fixed address, and Bradley Jake Allen, 27, a carpenter, of Orkney Court, Worthing, are charged with attempted murder, blackmail, two counts of criminal damage and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent. Causing grievous bodily harm with intent is listed as an alternative charge to attempted murder for the jury to consider. Howlett is also charged with possession of a bladed article.

Callum Alex-Hunt, 24, of Butts Road, Southwick, Joshua Bosley, 24, of Bulkington Avenue, West Tarring, Billy Howlett, 26, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham, and Katherine Olive, 20, of Harrow Road, West Worthing, are charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent.

All defendants deny the charges.

Prosecutor Alan Gardner told the court: “The case is about a dispute over drugs which led to an attack on a man called Wayne Heys. It appears that Tommy Howlett and Bradley Allen were seeking to enforce drug debts which appear to have been owed.”

Mr Gardner said Mr Heys and his friend Ben Brooks had arranged to meet Howlett and Allen. He added: “The prosecution say Tommy Howlett and Bradley Allen were in effect lying in wait for them.

“A number of other people were armed with knives and bats.

“All of them, apart from two of the group, had their faces covered with scarves or hoods. Mr Heys will say that the two people that did not have their faces covered [were] Tommy Howlett and Bradley Allen.”

The court heard that Howlett was carrying a small Samurai sword and Allen had a rounders bat.

Mr Gardner said: “Wayne Heys was struck with a bat. He was knocked onto the ground and then he was stabbed several times when he was on the ground.”

The prosecution told how Howlett shouted words to the effect of ‘leave him, he’ll be dead in a second’.

Mr Heys was left lying in the street with life-threatening injuries, the court heard, and that Mr Brooks got Mr Heys into his car and drove him to hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

His partner was told by doctors to prepare for the worst, the prosecution said.

But the court heard Heys survived and assisted the police investigation

The case is expected to last up to six weeks. The trial continues.