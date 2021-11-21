On Friday evening (November 19), residents came out in their dozens to watch as the lights were turned on to begin the countdown to Christmas.

It had been arranged by Littlehampton Town Council and the Trader’s Partnership and is sponsored by Churchill Retirement Living, and also featured a special visit from Father Christmas and three of his reindeer.

Have you read?: Littlehampton Christmas lights switch on: What you can expect

1. DM21110890a.jpg. Littlehampton Christmas lights switch on event. Santa meets Emilia Kobos 5, left and sister Julia 6. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211120-203347008 Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Photo Sales

2. DM21111015a.jpg. Littlehampton Christmas lights switch on event. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211119-215354008 Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Photo Sales

3. DM21111019a.jpg. Littlehampton Christmas lights switch on event. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211119-215330008 Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Photo Sales

4. DM21110878a.jpg. Littlehampton Christmas lights switch on event. Braxton Rowe 5 left and Daisy Mae Reynolds 3. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211120-203420008 Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Photo Sales