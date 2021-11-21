Those were the words of Littlehampton councillor Dr James Walsh, as the town begins the countdown to Christmas with a number of festive activities.

“Christmas has truly arrived in Littlehampton,” Littlehampton Town Council said.

“The Christmas lights were switched on last Friday and the town looks very Christmassy and ready to welcome visitors to its programme of quality festive activities.”

Littlehampton Christmas lights switch on event. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art DM21111019a

Every Saturday, from now through to December 18, there will be free festive events ‘catering for the whole family’.

They are being delivered by the town council, in partnership with the Littlehampton Trader’s Partnership, Wick Action Group and Arun District Council.

“Giving visitors a chance to buy a unique Christmas present will be the festive Artisan Market on Saturday, November 27 in the High Street,” the council spokesperson said.

“Organised by Littlehampton Organisation of Community Arts, there will be plenty of stalls showcasing the works of talented local craftspeople.

“Adding to the atmosphere will be performances from Lee Payne and the Thieves Kitchen as well as Poi Passion Circus and Fire Arts. Visitors under 12 years of age can enjoy free face painting.

“The event will be on from 11am through to 3pm and visitors will benefit from free parking in the Manor House car park.”

The festivities continue into December with two children’s entertainment days in the High Street. On Saturday, December 4, from 11am through to 3pm, youngsters can enjoy free themed inflatables and a teacup ride.

The town council said: "Bringing a touch of magic will be Clumsy with his family magic show at 11.30am and providing unforgettable memories will be Paw Patrol legends Skye and Marshall who are all fired up and ready to take to the sky with the excitement of meeting young visitors, expect to see them between 1pm and 2.30pm.

"Adding a sprinkle of Christmas cheer with his performance of holiday classics will be local acoustic artist Joel Peter between 1pm and 2.45pm."

Described as an 'added bonus', there will be free parking in St Martins and Manor House car parks as part of the national Small Business Saturday.

There will also be free Christmas parking at Manor House on November 27, December 11 and December 18.

Those who can’t make the first day of free entertainment have another chance to join in on Saturday, December 11.

"Returning to the High Street again will be the free themed inflatables and teacup ride between 11am and 3pm," the town council spokesperson said.

"Magician David Croucher will be taking centre stage at 11.30am with a fun family magic show.

"Joining in the fun and eager to meet youngsters will be PJ Masks superheroes Catboy and Owlette from 1pm to 2.30pm.

"Making sure that that everyone gets in the Christmas spirit will be local artist Jamie B with uplifting Christmassy music between 1pm and 2.45pm."

Dr Walsh KStJ, chairman of the Policy and Finance Committee, said: “I am delighted that the town council have been able to work together with local groups to use funding from the Government’s Welcome Back Fund to create a programme of free festive events for the whole community to enjoy.

“It has been a challenging couple of years and these fun activities are a way to bring positivity to our community. Make sure you put these events in your diary and remember to stay local and shop local this Christmas."

Click here for the full programme of free festive events funded by the European Regional Development Fund taking place in Littlehampton this Christmas. You can also pick up a copy from Manor House in Church Street.