Viking to invade Worthing for half-term wrestling rumble spectacular at St Paul’s

Astrid the Viking is set to invade next week, when the grappling girls of the wrestling ring feature on an American Rumble spectacular.

Heavyweight threat ‘Astrid’, also known as Katy Bishop, the latest recruit to the stable of controversial manager Dean Ayass, clashes with tattooed high-flyer Zan Phoenix at the big half-term show at the St Paul’s Centre, Worthing, on Thursday, February 21.

South coast-based Bishop is fast emerging as a formidable force in ladies’ wrestling, and Ayass.

The self-styled ‘Twisted Genius’ and mentor of Premier Wrestling Federation (PWF) champion Amazon, clearly sees potential in his latest charge.

It is the first time female wrestlers have appeared in a Worthing ring since October, 2016, before matchmakers Premier Promotions switched venues from the Assembly Hall, and Phoenix, although vastly more experienced, will go into the bout considerably lighter than her opponent.

Among the stars lining up for the rumble programme – which includes a six-man tag-team bout in the run-up to the over the top rope, last man standing finale – will be Littlehampton’s James Tighe, a top contender for British heavyweight championship honours, who is returning to the PWF stage after a lengthy absence.

Other top names in action include ‘Man Mountain’ Karl Atlas, the colourful ‘Prince of Mumbai’ Rishi Ghosh, Portugal’s ‘Fantastic’ David Francisco, local favourite Barry Cooper, rugged Buddhist wrestler Josef Kafka and new star Crazy Pitbull.

Tickets for the show, with discounts for advanced bookings, are available in person at the centre, in Chapel Road, or can be booked online at stpaulsworthing.co.uk

