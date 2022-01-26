A Marx mechanical train set from around 1970. These tinplate train sets were cheap and cheerful but also durable, making them very popular.

See treasured toys of the past, on show at Rustington Museum

A Marx mechanical train set from around 1970, a Ludo board from 1891 and the barrel of monkeys, first released in 1965 by Lakeside Toys, are all on show in Rustington Museum’s new exhibition.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 12:53 pm

Playtime features toys and games from the museum collection, including homemade jigsaw puzzles, train sets and board games. CLICK HERE to read the full story

Rustington Museum manager Claire Lucas with model cars featuring local businesses

A Ludo board from 1891, featuring the heraldic badge of the Prince of Wales, and one of the monkeys Rustington Museum manager Claire Lucas has hidden around the exhibition for people to find.

This Kings of England dissected puzzle is one of the oldest items in the exhibition. It was made early in Queen Victoria's reign from a picture stuck to wood and cut out.

Kermit the Frog and Fozzy Bear, two of the most famous Muppets. These two were given to Rosie Costan, deputy clerk to Rustington Parish Council, in 1978 and 1979.

