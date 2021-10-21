October half-term: 11 fun family ideas you may not have thought of

There are things to do as a family, things for teenagers and things for younger children to enjoy.
1. Sompting and District Model Railway Club
Sompting and District Model Railway Club is holding an open evening on Friday, October 29, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm at Sompting Village Hall, in West Street, Sompting. People of all ages are invited. Club layouts will be running, there will be children's layouts and refreshments are available. Picture: Derek Martin
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
2. Data science workshop
Want to know how Netflix knows what to recommend and how Tik Tok decides which videos to show you? Learn about data science this half term at Colonnade House in Worthing with Genius Brighton. There are two workshops on Saturday, October 23, 10am to 12pm and 3pm to 5pm, for ages 12 to 18+ costing £12. You will get some hands-on experience of analysing a dataset.
3. Arundel WWT
Are you brave enough to try a tricky trail to discover the creatures lurking at Arundel Wetland Centre this October? Pick up a trail map at the admission desk to find the feathered and furred and the slimy and scaly on the What Lurks Beneath Trail until Oct 31.
4. Treasure Trails
Are you ready to explore Worthing? Why not try a self-guided treasure hunt themed Treasure Trail. As you follow the circular trail, can you solve the sneaky clues set on existing buildings, permanent features and monuments to discover the location of the buried treasure? Recommended for age six and over, with prizes to be won. Visit www.treasuretrails.co.uk