Ice Skating on the Prom is making a comeback after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

With a traditional 30 x 20 metre ice rink and a range of Christmas-themed activities, there is bound to be festive fun for the whole family.

When does it open?

Bognor's Ice Skating on the Prom is making a comeback. Picture by S Robards

The ice rink will be open from Saturday, November 27 2021 to Sunday, January 2 2022.

Where is it?

Regis Centre Car Park, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 1LE.

What is the best way to get there and can I park?

Parking is available nearby at the Fitzleet multi-storey car park. If you are not travelling by car, Bognor train station is just a ten-minute walk away.

How do I book tickets?

Tickets are available to buy on arrival or online, but it is recommended that you book early to avoid disappointment.

How much do tickets cost?

Adult tickets cost £9.50. OAPs, students and children (under 16) cost £8.50, with children under three going free with a paying adult. You can also save money with a family ticket for two adults and two children for £30. Skates can be hired for free and penguin skate aids are available on a first come first serve basis for £4.

Who can join in the fun?

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult (the adult does not need to be skating). The ice rink is also accessible for wheelchair users when accompanied by another person in skates.

What should I wear?

Wear warm, comfortable clothing such as long socks, a waterproof jacket and lots of layers. Gloves, hats and scarves are also recommended.

What else is there to do?