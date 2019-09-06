Go the Distance and help Turning Tides with its mission to end homelessness in Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham, Horsham, East Grinstead and Mid Sussex

Turning Tides is calling on people to Go the Distance to help homeless people in Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham, Horsham, East Grinstead and Mid Sussex.

The charity launched its fundraising event Go the Distance in Worthing last year and said it captured the hearts of the community, raising awareness of its mission to end local homelessness.

Jean and Rob Mahoney had never done anything like this until they took part last year and are now encouraging others to follow their example

Go the Distance takes place on Sunday, September 22, this year and offers a choice of 5k and 10k distances for walking, jogging or running along the prom on Worthing seafront.

Organiser Charlie Chesman, individual giving fundraising officer, said: “Last year, there were 100 participants from ages three to 77, who together raised an incredible £5,000, enough to cover the cost of running our Worthing Community Hub for 5½ days.

“It was a fantastic day and I hope to see even more people joining us for this years’ event.”

Husband and wife Jean and Rob Mahoney have been involved with the charity for more than ten years and were among those taking part in 2018. They said they had never done anything like it before and they were inspired by the energetic, friendly atmosphere.

Jean and Rob added £317.50 to the total and their medals now hang in their hallway.

Worthing youth mayor Jimi Taylor and deputy youth mayor Will Nyss also took part last year and will be returning for a second year.

Jimi said: “The first Turning Tides charity run was amazing, so I’m hoping this year will be even better, and all donations are highly appreciated.”

The money raised last year helped Turning Tides get its accommodation hub in Lyndhurst Road off the ground. This project provided 37 new beds to help tackle the ever-rising numbers of rough sleepers in Worthing.

In the first quarter of 2019, Turning Tides had 228 people access breakfast sessions across its three hubs, in Worthing, Littlehampton and Horsham. The charity said these hubs truly are a lifeline to the 67 rough sleepers and 68 insecurely housed men and woman known to the team.

This year, Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe will be rallying the Go the Distance runners at the start and Turning Tides is hoping to double the number taking part and has target to top £8,000.

Registration will be from 9am to 10am and the start is at 10.30am. Visit gtd19.eventbrite.co.uk to register or for more information, email fundraising@turning-tides.org.uk or ring 01903 680740.