Clymping Dog Sanctuary: Fun dog show promises family day out packed with stalls

The charity says it has really struggled to keep afloat through the pandemic and its annual show, now in its 18th year, is its biggest fundraising event, so it is important it goes well.

It is a family day out at Climping Village Hall, Crookthorne Lane, Climping, on Sunday, August 15, from 10am to 3pm, and there are rosettes and prizes to be won.

Maxine Pears, treasurer of Clymping Dog Sanctuary, said: “We are going all guns blazing this year, with some double the amount of stalls - all local people selling everything from art to ice creams.

Kane, a three-legged white German shepherd that is struggling with kennel life and needs a forever home

“For children, we are also having a scavenger hunt and a no-handed donut eating competition.

“Last year, we had more than 600 visitors and now, with Covid restrictions relaxed for outdoors events, we are hoping we will have even more.”

Clymping Dog Sanctuary, in Ford Road, Arundel, has been rescuing dogs since 1952, having been established by Mrs Kathleen Grellier and her friend Lavinia Fitzalan-Howard, Duchess of Norfolk, out of love, with a deep desire to take care of the most vulnerable dogs.

The charity takes in unwanted and stray dogs and cares for them until a new home can be found. If dogs cannot be rehomed, the sanctuary continues to care for them for the rest of their lives.

One dog they would live to find a forever home for is Kane, a three-legged white German shepherd that is really struggling with kennel life.

Maxine said: “Kane is only three, great with other dogs but does become possessive over people, so will need an experienced and patient owner who can help with this.

“Kane did live with children previously, however, due to his resource guarding and recent loss of his leg, we feel that a mature home would be better on this occasion.”