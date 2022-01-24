11 things to do in the Littlehampton area in February half-term

Scroll through our gallery for 11 things to do in the Littlehampotn area in February half-term and if you have other ideas for us to add to the list, please do let us know.
1. Littlehampton Pancake Olympics
The annual contest, organised by Littlehampton Town Council, is back in Littlehampton High Street on Saturday, February 26, from 11am to 1pm. Teams can of three or four, made up of adults or children, will take part in Olympics-inspired events like pancake curling, a relay race and traditional pancake flipping. Call 01903 732063 or email [email protected] for more information.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Littlehampton Wave
Littlehampton Wave has some of the best swimming facilities in the south. It has been designed to provide the best possible experience for serious fitness swimmers, for families to enjoy swimming together and the perfect pool for children and adults to learn to swim.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Windmill Cinema
Fancy a film or a show? Windmill Cinema is a great choice for the family and we are very lucky that the tickets are really good value.
4. Puddle Jumping Championship
The South East Puddle Jumping Championship will be at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre from Saturday, February 19, to Sunday, February 27. Put on your wellies, get out into nature and have a splashing time. Best children's score of the day wins a colourful, rainbow umbrella. All activities are included in the admission ticket. Visit www.wwt.org.uk for more information.
Photo: JPIMedia