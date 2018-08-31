Worthing pier transformed!

Creative Waves have transformed Worthing’s pier with their colourful rainbow and two new exhibitions celebrating Worthing’s seaside heritage. They will be on show until at least October.

The exhibitions are part of their Heritage Lottery-funded community project Pop Up on the Prom, which focuses on and celebrates the past 200 years of Worthing’s promenade. Worthing-area school children have been learning about their town’s history through interactive research workshops at Worthing Museum.

Working with Creative Waves the children have produced illustrations for the pier which tell the story of Worthing’s promenade. Volunteers have been researching the social history and the seafront developments through photographic archives and editorials in Worthing’s Museum and West Sussex County Library Service.

Organiser Vanessa Breen said: “We are thrilled and very proud to install the new artwork on the pier. We are delighted that we can share our research to visitors and the wider community in such in an interesting, visual way. We would like to thank all the volunteers who helped, the children for their fantastic artwork and all our sponsors who have supported us, especially Worthing Borough Council for enabling us to extend the rainbow and make our beautiful pier more eye catching.” Creative waves Community Arts CIC is run by Vanessa Breen and Nadia Chalk. nessybreen@gmail.com; 07967503212;

