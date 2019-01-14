Range of fascinating speakers lining up for Chichester's Talks At Six series

A busy programme is lined up as Chichester’s Talks at Six series continues to flourish. The talks are on Thursdays at the BTP café on Baffins Lane, Chichester, PO19 1BF.

Coming up are:

Thursday, January 17 – Walter Hussey and his artistic legacy to Cathedral and City of Chichester by Lewis Kent, guide at the Cathedral.

Thursday, February 7 – Romania – the legacy of a dictator by Graham Perolls who has been visiting Romania since 1975 and will give a first-hand account of a country still in transition.

Thursday, February 14 – Why we should be interested in Bitcoin and Blockchain? by Bruce McGavin. Bitcoin virtual currency has been around for a decade. Is it a dodgy-looking form of money or is the Blockchain technology being put to good use where trust is essential?

Thursday, February 28 – Is it too late? Climate Change, Drawdown and the Solutions by Maddy Harland. How to practise sustainability making decisions which balance economic, social and environmental factors for positive benefit.

Thursday, March 7 – How (not) to make Money by Paul Chapman. An intriguing account of the many features that are embedded in modern banknotes that deter the counterfeiter from profiting from his labours.

Thursday, March 14 – The Precious Metals: Gold, Silver and Platinum Group by Alastair Alexander. He will describe where these metals are found, mined, extracted and refined. Their properties and chemicals can be utilised in jewellery and decorative application as well as photography, electronics, petrochemicals automotive and pollution prevention.

Thursday, March 28 – Overlord Embroidery and Portsmouth’s D-Day Museum by Tracy Teasdale. The stories of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy are told in 34 hand-stitched panels total length of 83 metres. Hear how the redevelopment of the museum has transformed the visitors experience of this unique textile.

Thursday, April 4 – The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race by Will Stokely. Regarded as one of the toughest endurance challenges, over 40,000 nautical miles long, non- professional teams compete eight legs across six continents.

Thursday, April 11 – Gilbert Winant by Peter Rice. As US Ambassador to Britain during WWII, he was instrumental in bringing the two sides closer together and understanding their different cultures.

Thursday, April 25 – The Seals of Chichester Harbour by John Arnott and Judi Darley. The Common and Grey seals which thrive in our local harbours are surveyed and monitored by Chichester Harbour Conservancy experts.

Book online at bookings@talksatsix.co.uk or visit talksatsix.co.uk.

Your chance to help illustrate Lexi's new book!



West Sussex Music offers a different take on musical chairs!



Historic Kings Theatre promising its "biggest year" yet.



Arundel Players to kick off 2019 with Spelling Bee play





Abigail's Party will take you straight back to the 1970s at Theatre Royal Brighton



Chichester's Holocaust commemoration goes to the House of Commons



Chris Coote and Friends gather for Bognor Regis Music Club



Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams to visit Chichester!





New opportunities at Chichester Music Centre



Life with autistic brother translated to the stage in Chichester



Cast wanted for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang production



South coast return for Les Miserables in 2019!



Latest novel from Yapton author Roberta Grieve goes back to childhood memories





Brighton date for concert celebrating the music of Pixar with films including Toy Story, Ratatouille and A Bug’s Life



Sussex dates on Ben Elton's tour as he returns to the stage after 15 years



Lindisfarne and Oysterband to headline Bognor's 2019 Southdowns Folk Festival



Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs



Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres