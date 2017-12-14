League of Gentlemen announce Brighton date for new tour

The League of Gentlemen will be stopping off at Brighton as they return to the stage in 2018 for their first UK tour in over 12 years with their brand new live show ‘The League of Gentlemen Live Again!’.

Arriving at the Brighton Centre on September 12, the tour will see BAFTA Award winning comedy legends Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson bring their dark and unhinged fictional village of Royston Vasey to theatres and arenas across the country.

The critically acclaimed black comedy which originally ran from 1999 – 2002 on BBC Two, also returns to our television screens on Monday to celebrate 20 years since the show began with three special episodes on 18th, 19th and 20th December.

Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson said: “The League of Gentlemen started as a live show over 20 years ago and in many ways performing in front of an audience gives us the biggest thrill of all. We’re overjoyed to be taking the citizens of Royston Vasey on a road-trip and can’t wait to see all the wonderful local places in our increasingly local country.

“Plus we’d already gone to the trouble of getting the costumes and learning the voices again for the TV show so we thought why not? Something to do isn’t it?”