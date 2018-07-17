Summer garden party supports CancerWise

The garden at The Spotted Cow in Angmering was looking lovely on Saturday afternoon for a charity party.

The pub hosted a summer garden party for CancerWise, a cancer support charity based in Chichester.

The sun shone and guests were treated to some gorgeous homemade cakes and scones, baked by the head chef.

Emma Cranham entertained everyone and sang beautifully, offering a mixture of songs from all eras.

Emma Neno, CancerWise fundraising manager, said: “It was the perfect summer afternoon. Our thanks go to Kayleigh and the team at The Spotted Cow for their continued support.

“The afternoon raised £153, which will help go towards supporting local people affected by cancer.”

CancerWise helps and supports anyone affected by cancer, whether that is the patient, family members or carers.

There is a drop-in centre based in Chichester, practically next to the bus station and a five-minute walk from the railway station.

Clients can access a variety of complementary therapies, counselling and living well courses to help people to live well on a day-to-day basis.

CancerWise offers free practical, emotional and social support to help patients through diagnosis, treatment and beyond.

For more information, visit www.CancerWise.org.uk or find CancerWise on Facebook.

