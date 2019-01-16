Pat celebrates in song the life Worthing Hospital gave her back

A fund-raising singathon at Worthing Hospital will celebrate the wonderful care Worthing’s Pat Davies received when she fell seriously ill.

The event will raise money for the charity Love Your Hospital, with every penny raised going to Castle Ward where Pat was treated.

The day will also raise awareness of sepsis.

Pat’s friend and fellow organiser Anne Nehammer explains: “Moments from death was how Pat Davies was found some two years ago.

“After being rushed to Worthing Hospital A & E, Pat was then transferred to isolation on Castle Ward, where she was diagnosed with sepsis and pneumonia.

“Pat was seriously ill, but with the skill, dedication and care she received on Castle Ward, her life was saved.

“Pat now wants to show her heartfelt appreciation by organising a fund-raising event.”

Anne explains: “I met Pat because we both do witness support at the courts.

“She is fine now, but she has had to be very careful.

“But she has made an amazing recovery, and she is so grateful for the amazing care that she received.”

The singathon is taking place at Worthing Hospital on Wednesday, January 23: “Come and find us in the Penguin Foyer any time between 9am and 4pm. We’d love you to bring your voice, but even more, we’d love your donation.”

She’d love a big turn-out.

“Please join us to support Pat and help us to fill those fund-raising buckets!”

The hope is to have at least seven people singing at any one time throughout the hours the singathon runs. Anne is a member of Pat’s own singing group Pat’s People, and they will be among the performers on the day.

But the key message is that anyone is welcome to come along, join in and put some money in the bucket.

“It’s a fundraiser for Castle Ward but the Sepsis Trust have given us some leaflets and we are also wanting to raise awareness of sepsis,” Anne added.

“Pat was extremely lucky, and she is very aware of that.

“We just want as many people as possible to come along and join in.”

Alternatively Pat is happy for people to get in touch with her in advance to book a specific time in which to perform.

“People can book a slot through myself via email patricia.davies29@btinternet.com or mob 07990770274.”

