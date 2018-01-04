New Year under way for Funtington Music Group

Simon Callaghan returns to Funtington Music Group in the University of Chichester Chapel at 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 17 at 7.30pm. He will give a lecture recital on Sir William Sterndale Bennett.

FMG spokesman Chris Hough said: “Simon has previously delighted our audience with a lecture recital devoted to the life and music of Sir Hubert Parry.

“Steinway artist Simon performs internationally as a soloist and chamber musician. His recent tours have taken him to Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and on two occasions to the Banff Centre in Canada. He has performed at all of the UK’s major concert halls including Wigmore Hall, Royal Festival Hall, Birmingham Symphony Hall, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall and St David’s Hall Cardiff. 2017 took Simon throughout the UK and to Italy, Holland and Switzerland.

“Simon’s interest in rarely-performed works has led to invitations to perform concerti by Françaix, Tippett and to give the first UK performance since 1946 of Medtner’s 3rd Concerto.

“His rapidly-expanding discography includes solo works by Sterndale Bennett, Parry, Sacheverell Coke and two volumes of Delius with Parnassius Duo partner, Hiro Takenouchi (on SOMM). In November 2017 he released his debut concerto recording for Hyperion’s lauded Romantic Piano Concerto series: the first recordings of Roger Sacheverell Coke’s Concerti with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and Martyn Brabbins.”

Chris added: “Simon puts great value on teaching and this season will give masterclasses, lead a course at Benslow Music and continue his work as Head of Piano at the Ingenium Academy (Winchester). In addition to his performing schedule, Callaghan is Director of Music at Conway Hall, where he oversees the longest-running chamber music series in Europe.

“Tickets are available on the door at £15 or may be pre-booked on 01243 378900. The annual subscription is £80 to include this meeting and eight further meetings through the year.”