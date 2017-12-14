New twist for Oliver in Brighton dance show

Oliver Twist has been re-imagined for a Christmas show in Brighton.

Spokeswoman Lauren Welch said: “Fagin's Twist, a critically acclaimed hip-hop dance show, is coming to Brighton for three nights in December.

“The show is a re-imagining of much loved classic Oliver Twist and is based on the story of Fagin's youth.

“Fagin's Twist features five familiar characters – Fagin, Bill Sykes, Nancy, Oliver Twist and the Artful Dodger – but reimagines the paths of their lives and individual circumstances. The story of Fagin's youth, one corrupted by greed and worn down by poverty, is told through high-precision choreography by an ensemble of eight performers.

“The show has already been performed at Edinburgh Fringe this year and is currently on tour in Shanghai.

“It has been choreographed by Tony Adigun from Avant Garde Dance company and co-commissioned by South East Dance and ACCA. Tony's credits include Cirque du Soleil and Sky One's Got to Dance. As a dancer he has also worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Usher and Cheryl Cole.

“There are also several local dance groups who will also be involved in the performance, including Unit 10. Unit 10 is a local crew with members aged from 13 to 18.”

Performances are at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts on Thursday, December 14 at 7pm, Friday, December 15 at 7pm and Saturday, December 16 at 3.30pm (relaxed performance) and 7pm.