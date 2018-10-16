Juliet Kelly plays at Chichester Jazz Club

Chichester Jazz Club’s next concert is a special performance from Juliet Kelly at The Pallant Suite, Freemason’s Hall, 7 South Pallant, Chichester, PO19 1SY.

Spokeswoman Melissa Hauffe said: “On Friday, October 19 we welcome Juliet Kelly with Divas of Jazz.

“For this special performance, alongside regular pianist Jennifer Carr and bassist Oli Hayhurst, Juliet will be joined by Chichester Jazz Club favourite Tommaso Starace on saxes.

“Juliet Kelly is one of UK jazz’s hidden treasures. Gifted with a beautiful, expressive voice, she is also a talented, highly-original songwriter who draws on a diverse set of influences.

“Juliet’s show Divas of Jazz combines her love for the jazz classics with her acclaimed song-writing ability to present a tribute to the jazz divas that have inspired and influenced her.

“With her distinctive velvety voice and glam-jazz style, Juliet’s performance includes songs from Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday.

“It promises to be a fun, enjoyable experience where you could find yourself singing along and tapping your feet to well-known standards or swept off on a nostalgic journey by the heartfelt lyrics of Juliet’s timeless songs.”

Admission £15 for guests, £8 for members, students special entry price of £5, but this reduces to £3 for student members. Student membership costs £5. For guests only, advance tickets can be bought at Chichester Tourist Information Centre, The Novium, Tower Street; 01243 775888. Music starts 7.45pm.

