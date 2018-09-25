DJ Norman Jay in Worthing

DJ Norman Jay will be in action at St Paul’s, Worthing on Saturday, September 29 at 8pm. (www.seetickets.com).

A spokesman said: “Norman Jay is unquestion-ably one of the most respected and popular DJs in the world today. Co-founder of the legendary Good Times Sound System and London dance music station KISS FM, Jay fostered the Rare Groove scene pushing the boundaries of the UK’s emerging club culture. Awarded an MBE for services to deejaying and music, in 2017 he released Mister Good Times capturing the true spirit of Good Times and is currently taking his legendary Good Times party to selected venues around the UK, continuing to convert generations of clubbers to the cause, championing new sounds, yet never forgetting his musical roots.”

