Dido confirms December date in Brighton

Ahead of her first album in five years, Dido has confirmed autumn dates including Brighton.

She will also play Birmingham, Manchester, Ipswich, Sheffield and London.

Dido will be at the Brighton Centre on Wednesday, December 4.

The new album Still On My Mind encapsulates a variety of styles and genres, ranging from her love of hip hop to her folk roots, but ultimately the entire record carries a dance and electronic music sensibility, even on the tracks with no beats. At the core, it's about the songs which capture the beautiful essence of Dido personally and emotionally, she says.

“It was made in such an easy way, all the vocals recorded on the sofa, a lot of it recorded at home”.

The record follows the 2013 release of the acclaimed Girl Who Got Away, with lead single Hurricanes, released at the end of last year, already amassing almost 2 MILLION streams on Spotify.

Speaking of making the album, Dido recalls ““an absolutely magical experience”, expressing that “I wanted to capture the feeling I still get from listening to music, just that rush like you don’t need anything more than this”.

With album sales topping 40 million worldwide, Dido is one of the UK’s best-selling artists; both her debut No Angel, and its follow-up the 7x platinum Life For Rent ranking as two of the best selling albums in UK Chart history.

FURTHER UK DATES

May 2019

Sun 26th Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall SOLD OUT

Mon 27th Dublin, Olympia Theatre SOLD OUT

Wed 29th Manchester, Albert Hall SOLD OUT

Thur 30th London, The Roundhouse SOLD OUT

Fri 31st London, The Roundhouse SOLD OUT