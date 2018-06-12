Debut album from Worthing brothers

Ian Brown of the Stone Roses famously said: “It’s not where you’re from – it’s where you’re at.”

It’s a line which provides the title of the debut album from Worthing band The Credits, a line-up built around Worthing brothers Steve T Standing (guitarist /vocalist /songwriter/bass) and John “Sherb” Standing (keyboards).

As Steve says: “People ask you where you are from, and if you say Worthing, they will be like ‘Where’s that?’ and you have to explain that it is a little town just west of Brighton.

“But really, like Ian Brown says, it is not where you are from that matters; it’s where you are at musically.

“Basically, I formed the band as a covers band ten years ago this June.

“It was me and my brother and three local musicians, but it never really got off the ground.

“I stopped the covers and then had to stop the band while I learnt the guitar. I was playing bass.

“The band stopped for four years for me to learn, and after four years, I was pretty good at the guitar, so really the birth of the band was six years ago when we had our first single. We have had three singles and now we have got the album.

“The album has been a long time coming because of the lack of musicians in the area wanting to play mod or indie. There is no lack of rockers and there is no lack of folk, but not a lot of people wanting to play mod or indie, so really we became like a studio band. We couldn’t really go out and play.”

But that has changed now with the album.

Steve has put a four-piece band together which means they can contemplate gigs. Ideally, Steve is wanting a fifth member, someone to play bass.

“I am playing bass at the moment, but it is much easier to combine playing guitar and singing which is what I want to get back to.

“If we don’t find a bass player, it won’t scupper the band, but it would be great if we could find one. We are looking.

“I think what makes the album special is that other bands have tried to take off The Beatles and The Stones and use them for inspiration, but nobody has tried to do that with The Who.

“We are trying to take that old-school sound and reinvent it. In the music, there are elements of The Who, The Jam, Oasis and The Small Faces.”

All the songs are written by Steve: “For me, I am writing about the area that I live in and about love, like we all do, and also political views and about my views on the way the country is being run.”

He is hoping it will get a fair hearing.

“I have got nothing against hiphop and r’n’b, but I have got a little bit territorial.

“That’s all you see on the airwaves and the television. The music that we stand for doesn’t get a listen at all.

“Back in the day, we had John Peel and The Old Grey Whistle Test and that was good, but now it is a travesty that our kind of music doesn’t get a chance.

“Brand-new artists don’t get a listen. It is hard to break into the business. New bands release an album, get it out there, but they don’t get a chance and then they fold.

“It is wrong that that is happening. I remember back in the day there were thousands and thousands of bands.

“But they all managed to get recognition for what they were doing. I don’t think that bands get the same deal now.”

More details about the band can be found on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/thecredits.mods

For more stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/festival-of-chichester-opens-this-weekend-1-8530057



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/chichester-city-band-offer-opening-day-concert-at-festival-of-chichester-1-8530073



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/the-genius-of-bach-at-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8530066



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/stuart-goldsmith-on-his-change-of-circumstances-1-8530051





https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/worthing-date-for-marti-pellow-1-8530645