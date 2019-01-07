Chris Coote and Friends gather for Bognor Regis Music Club

The next concert at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, January 12 at 7pm will be An Evening with Chris Coote and Friends.

Organiser Chris Coote said “The concert will include a wide selection of music by gifted performers with a local connection. 23-year-old soprano Olivia Moss, who recently won the coveted Gus Christie award for most promising singer after completing the Glyndebourne Academy programme, will sing songs and arias by Mozart, Debussy, Frank Bridge and Benjamin Britten.

"16-year-old Bognor-based cellist James Dew, who has recently been awarded a place in the National Youth Orchestra, will play the first movement of Elgar’s cello concerto and Popper’s Tarantella. Mark Zarb-Adami will play Lizst’s Liebestraum and Earl Wild’s piano transcription of Gershwin’s Embraceable You, and Ian Clark will sing songs from shows. Flautist Paul Dorrell will play Chaminade’s Serenade aux Etoiles, and the Haydn Gypsy Rondo trio will be played by Gill Stevenson (violin), Elaine Monery (cello) and Chris Coote (piano). To complete the programme the Full House Wind Quintet, comprising Gerda Willcocks (flute), Spence Bundy (clarinet), John Prescott (horn), Clare Thornton-Wood (oboe) and Alison Woodward (bassoon) will play an arrangement of Piazzolla’s Libertango.”

Chris said: “I am delighted to have persuaded such a talented group of musicians with local connections to perform for us. For some of them this will be their first visit to the club and we look forward to hearing their performances”.

The concert is at the Club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road. Entry at the door is £6 for members, £8 for visitors, and £4 for students. New members and visitors are especially welcome.

More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276), Helen Woods (01243 861620) or from the website http://www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk



