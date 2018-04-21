Works by artist Todd White in Chichester

Works by Todd White will be on show at Whitewall Galleries, Chichester on Saturday, April 28, 4-6pm.

Gallery manager Amy Jackson promised they will make a “sizzling statement that will turn heads!”

“Todd White may be known as the coolest artist on the planet, but his artwork is anything but! The larger-than-life Texan will be personally launching his white-hot collection of new originals and limited editions.

“White’s first collection took the country by storm going straight into the top-ten bestsellers list. The British art world sat up and took notice, and it was the BBC who described him as the coolest artist on the planet.

“By this point he was already a superstar in the US, artist of choice for the world’s most high-profile showbiz events including the GRAMMY Awards and the Warner Bros Wizard of Oz 70th anniversary celebration. He was never far from the media spotlight with coverage in national press and glossy magazines and TV interviews including one with the legendary Larry King.

“Adored by the movers and shakers of LA where he lived for many years before moving back to Texas recently, he built up an army of celebrity collectors from both sides of the Atlantic including P Diddy, Sharon Stone, Jimmy White, Catherine Zeta Jones, Vin Diesel, Sylvester Stallone, Hugh Hefner, Abbey Clancy, David Dunn and many more. He then became only the 11th person to be honoured with the Diana Princess of Wales award Gold Medal for services to the Diana Awards charity.

“White’s distinctive paintings captivate the viewer with a strong and intriguing narrative. Beneath the exaggerated features and textured skin of his characters there is truth – although sometimes it can be a little skewed…

“His subjects come from the everyday world, but his perspective is so unusual that he alters the way we perceive people and the roles we play around each other. He studies body language, using its nuances to capture the subtleties of what people show and hide.”

Contact the gallery on 01243 531495 for an invitation to the event.

For other stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/chichester-camera-club-focuses-on-new-talents-1-8467286



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/north-mundham-flower-club-s-annual-show-this-saturday-1-8467221



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/festival-of-chichester-2018-programme-unveiled-1-8466723



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/2016-britain-s-got-talent-winner-richard-jones-in-worthing-1-8467301



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/worthing-musical-comedy-society-will-meet-us-in-st-louis-1-8467313



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/shoreham-date-for-greg-russell-ciaran-algar-1-8467294



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/victoria-s-very-own-worthing-theatre-school-1-8466689