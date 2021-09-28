Steyning Jazz Club welcomes the Jo Fooks Quintet

Jo Fooks

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Jo Fooks is a saxophonist whose mesmerising mellow tone is often compared to Stan Getz and Zoot Sims, and she brings these pleasures, together with her Quintet, to Steyning Jazz Club on Friday, October 1 at 8pm.

“Born in Edinburgh, Jo began learning the saxophone at the age of 15, quickly becoming an outstanding musician, winning, in 1992, the Young Scottish Musician of the Year before going on to study at the Guildhall in London and the prestigious Berklee School of Music in Boston.

“After recording her debut album Here and Now! she was recruited by the late Humphrey Lyttelton into his eight-piece band, taking advantage of her wonderfully mature and assured playing, his fun-filled melodic approach to music proving to be a huge influence on Jo.

“Through performing in the Lyttelton’s band, Jo recorded and worked with Acker Bilk and played alongside Tina May, Joe Temperley, Scott Hamilton, Elkie Brooks and many others.”

Colin added: “Her band line-up this Friday, October 1 will be: Andy Panayi, reeds; Mark Edwards, piano; Steve Thompson, bass; and Buster Birch, drums.

“With Jo’s many influences, including Illinois Jacquet, Sonny Rollins, Dexter Gordon, Cannonball Adderley and Bill Evans, be ready to enjoy a compelling evening.”

Jo began to compose her own music in 2004 after learning and analysing a wide variety of jazz standards. She currently gigs in and around the London area, and her teaching positions have included tutoring the RAF bandsmen (2000-2006).

Steyning Jazz Club meets at Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning, BN44 3XZ, 8pm.

Doors open 7.15pm.

Restrictions on audience numbers have been lifted, so booking seats is no longer required.

However, bring your own refreshments as bar arrangements are not yet finalised.