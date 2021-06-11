South of England Show offers three-day celebration of the countryside

South of England Show

It runs on Friday, June 11, Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13, 9am-6.30pm at the South of England Showground, Ardingly.

Spokeswoman Anna Harris said: “It’s been a long-awaited date in the social calendar during the pandemic, but the South of England Agricultural Society is delighted to announce that the South of England Show will go ahead this year.

“The show is held at the iconic South of England Showground in Ardingly, which has been deemed a ‘Good to Go’ venue by Visit England.

“For the first time in its 54-year history, the event will run over a three-day long weekend to accommodate ticket demand from its growing, family-based audience.

“Adhering to strict Covid-19 regulations, visitor numbers to the Showground will be restricted but the event will still run from 9am to 6.30pm each day. 2021’s South of England Show will take visitors back to the event’s roots with agriculture, country pursuits and connecting with the countryside and its industries at the core of the show.

“While the equine showing and livestock competing elements cannot take place this year due to Covid regulations, and other elements of the show will be different to previous years to accommodate the new safety restrictions, beloved classics such as the livestock parades, international showjumping and inter-hunt relay will still feature in the 2021 programme, as will the popular Food Hall and Village, which will feature a wonderful array of local producers from across the South, including a new Grape & Grain Zone featuring local vineyards and microbreweries.

“Livestock will still play a prominent part at the show, with displays and demonstrations throughout the three days, with exhibitors bringing their animals along so that visitors still get this unique opportunity to see and learn all about them.

“Shopping opportunities also feature, with something for everyone from budding equestrians and dog lovers to the countryside fashionista and avid gardener.

“Visitors looking to experience traditional countryside activities and crafts are also sure to enjoy the hedge-laying, sheep shearing, country sports area and traditional Sussex trug-making demonstrations.”

Tickets for the South of England Show must be booked online in advance from www.seas.org.uk.

Tickets cost £19.80 for adults, £18 for senior citizens/students.