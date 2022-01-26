Rag’n’Bone Man, Boy George & Russell Watson headline in Sussex

Rag'n'Bone Man

They are offering dates rescheduled from last year.

Coming up are: Friday, July 15 – Rag’n’Bone Man; Saturday, July 16 – Boy George & Culture Club; and Sunday, July 17 – Last Night of the Heritage Proms with Russell Watson.

Spokeswoman Hannah Terry said: “Heritage Live has announced it will host a series of concerts over the weekend of July 15-17 at the South of England Showground, the beautiful 150-acre site at the heart of the most stunning countryside in Ardingly.

“The site is owned and operated by the South of England Agricultural Society, a charity whose patron is Her Majesty The Queen.

“Friday, July 15 at the South of England Showground will be headlined by Rag’n’Bone Man, one of the most successful breakthrough artists of recent years. Having won the 2017 BRIT’s British Breakthrough Act, Rag‘n’Bone Man cemented his success following the record-breaking release of his triple-platinum number-one album Human. Joining Rag'n'Bone Man for this unique evening will be one of the hottest names in pop music, RAYE, plus singer-songwriter Max White.

“Saturday, July 16 will be headlined by Boy George & Culture Club. Since their inception in 1981, Culture Club have sold more than 150 million records worldwide and are recognised as a Grammy Award winning UK institution with a stream of classic hits including Do You Really Want to Hurt Me, Karma Chameleon, Church Of The Poison Mind and The War Song.

“The group are fronted by singer-songwriter Boy George, universally loved as one of music’s most iconic artists who performs alongside original Culture Club members Roy Hay and Mikey Craig.

“Very special guests for the show will be Bananarama, Lulu and Kim Wilde with DJ Fat Tony getting the party started.

“Sunday, July 17 will play host to Last Night of the Heritage Proms with Russell Watson and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra conducted by legendary composer David Arnold. The show will also feature The NHS Choir, as well as producer Mike Moran, coloratura soprano Christina Johnston and crooner Mark Kingswood. The show will also feature a spitfire flypast and firework finale.

“Russell Watson is one of the world’s most popular classical singers, once described by the New York Times as a performer ‘who sings like Pavarotti and entertains the audience like Frank Sinatra.’

“Russell will perform an array of classics from much-loved standards such as Jerusalem, Land of Hope and Glory and Swing Low, through to affirming and uplifting showstoppers including You Raise Me Up and Bring Him Home, alongside a very special Phantom Of The Opera’ medley.”

Tickets for all shows are available now from Ticketmaster.co.uk / HeritageLive.Net