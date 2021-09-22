Rag ‘n’ Bone Man announces Worthing date
Rag ‘n’ Bone Man has confirmed a Worthing gig.
Also on the bill will be Emily Burns and Max White, live at The Pavilion Theatre, Worthing on Monday, October 18.
Tickets go on sale at 12pm on Wednesday, September 22 on https://bit.ly/RagNBoneManWorthing
Promoter Thom Milner-Smith said: “Atom Presents is delighted to announce that the mighty Rag ‘n’ Bone Man will be performing an intimate one-off live concert in Worthing. Don’t miss this up-close-and-personal show.”
“Rag ‘n’ Bone Man is taking his new album Life By Misadventure on the road with a full headline tour this autumn.
“Following on from his sold-out show at the Brighton Centre, he will play an exclusive concert at The Pavilion Theatre in Worthing on Monday, October 18 2021.
“The Pavilion Theatre is part of Worthing Theatres and Museum (WTM). WTM holds Visit Britain’s Good To Go industry standard for Covid-19 safety. While venues are now open at full capacity, WTM appreciates that some customers still feel unsure about attending concerts and therefore continues to maintain Covid safe measures for reassurance. More information is available at https://wtam.uk/whoweare/covid-secure.”