Rag ‘n’ Bone Man announces Worthing date

Rag 'n' Bone Man

Also on the bill will be Emily Burns and Max White, live at The Pavilion Theatre, Worthing on Monday, October 18.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm on Wednesday, September 22 on https://bit.ly/RagNBoneManWorthing

Promoter Thom Milner-Smith said: “Atom Presents is delighted to announce that the mighty Rag ‘n’ Bone Man will be performing an intimate one-off live concert in Worthing. Don’t miss this up-close-and-personal show.”

“Rag ‘n’ Bone Man is taking his new album Life By Misadventure on the road with a full headline tour this autumn.

“Following on from his sold-out show at the Brighton Centre, he will play an exclusive concert at The Pavilion Theatre in Worthing on Monday, October 18 2021.