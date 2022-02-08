Pub in the Park heads to Brighton on biggest tour ever

Pub In The Park

Celebrity chefs Tom Kerridge and Simon Rimmer will be hosting the festival in Brighton.

The first pubs and restaurants include Kerridge’s Hand & Flowers, Atul Kochhar Restaurants, Ox Block by Kenny Tutt, Jodie Kidd’s The Half Moon Kirdford, The Kentish Hare, Joshua Moroney and Mursal Saiq’s Cue Point and more.

And the first wave of headline music acts for Brighton revealed include The Human League, Basement Jaxx (DJ Set), Gabrielle and Melanie C with more to be announced.

Tickets are on pre-sale February 3 and general sale February 4.

Spokeswoman Courtney Smith said: “Following the sell-out success in 2021, Pub in the Park is delighted to announce the world-class chefs and restaurants that will be rolling into Brighton this Summer.

“The ultimate food and music festival will visit nine locations on its 2022 tour – including new towns, Wimbledon and Brighton – making it the largest touring festival of its kind in the UK.

“The man himself, Tom Kerridge will be co-hosting the three day event in Brighton alongside popular celebrity chef Simon Rimmer.

“The first music names for Brighton have been announced as critically acclaimed synth pop band The Human League (Friday evening), DJ set from iconic electronic duo Basement Jaxx (Saturday evening) and singer song writing superstar Gabrielle (Lazy Sunday session). As well as one fifth of arguably the greatest girl band of all time and now solo singing sensation Melanie C (Saturday afternoon).

“Tom Kerridge will once again be bringing together his band of incredible chef pals. Expect to see some of the hottest new talent in the food world, your TV favourites and some highly acclaimed Michelin-starred names.

“At each location, there’ll be award-winning pubs and restaurants serving tasting dishes showing their signature style – from local favourites to revered eateries from farther afield – giving you the chance to savour food you might not otherwise get to sink your teeth into.

“Every event will feature plenty of festival fun - with chef demonstrations, the finest produce, top quality shopping and a kid’s area to keep the little ones entertained.”

Tom Kerridge said “We’re so excited to be bringing some seriously top notch chefs and their incredible pubs and restaurants to the towns we love this year. Food is at the very heart of what we do. I’ve had a sneak peek at the menus and I’ve definitely got my eye on a few of the dishes - we can’t wait for you to try them!”