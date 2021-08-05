Maya Irgalina in concert in Brighton

Maya Irgalina

Concert spokesman Richard Amey said: “A classic game of cat and mouse? The smiling audience at Music & Wine at St Luke’s will wonder if two famous cartoon characters have been reincarnated and broken loose around the church. The Tom and Jerry Show is the truly novel attraction there in Maya Irgalina’s enterprising live concert on August 13.

“The music piece is by popular young living Japanese performer and composer Hiromi Uehara, written by her in 2003, and it takes a special personality not just to perform but to include in a conventional solo piano concert. It’s an item an audience welcomes in revealing if the pianist before them dares perform with their tongue in cheek.

“Beethoven definitely had his cheek filled during his Caprice, Rage Over A Lost Penny, and that’s coming up too. This is a therapeutic programme with an upbeat summer holiday feel, sympathetic to these times.

“As well as atmospheric Spanish nostalgia in Albeniz’ Jerez and Triana from his trio of Iberia masterpiece books, and the pining for baroque Italy in three Scarlatti Sonatas, Maya Irgalina offers two pieces by jazz-blooded Russian composer Nikolai Kasputin – Paraphrase on Aquarela do Brazil by Ary Barros and Jazz Variations.