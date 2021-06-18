Led Zep legend Robert Plant confirms West Sussex date

Saving Grace

This will be the singer's first time ever performing at the West Sussex venue, situated directly on the town’s seafront.

In light of the most recent government roadmap update, the concert at Bexhill has been rescheduled and will now take place on Tuesday, July 20.

The co-operative project features Robert Plant and Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars) and Matt Worley (banjo, cuatro, acoustic and baritone guitars).

Ed Kilroy, managing partner of Coastal Events, said: “These five musicians work in glorious harmony from start to finish, reworking a selection of diverse cover versions that have been collected from various places creating a musical journey in its truest form.

“The show also stars special guest singer songwriter Scott Matthews. Hugely admired by Robert Plant, Scott has been performing since 2006 and shot to success when he earned himself the Ivor Novello award with his first ever single Elusive.

“English singer songwriter Robert Plant is best known for his time as lyricist and lead singer of rock giants Led Zeppelin in the late 60s to 70s. Having developed himself as a charismatic rock-and-roll frontman, he has since gone on to work with many elite artists and has enjoyed a legendary singing career spanning over 50 years. During his illustrious career, Rolling Stone editors ranked him number 15 on their list of the 100 best singers of all time, with readers ranking Plant the greatest of all lead singers. Hit Parader magazine named Plant the Greatest Metal Vocalist of All Time and a Planet Rock poll saw Plant voted the greatest voice in rock.”

Ed added: “We’re so grateful to Robert, the band and his team for helping us to organise the new date at the De La Warr Pavilion. We knew how excited everyone was to be seeing such a legendary line up live and we’re so glad that we didn’t have to disappoint the fans. Being able to bring this glorious act to Worthing too is phenomenal, as a Worthing resident born-and-bred, seeing an act as big as this in my hometown fills me with so much pride. I can’t wait to see the all of the fans at both venues for these truly memorable concerts.”