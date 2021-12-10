Get festive at Borde Hill Christmas market

Borde Hill Christmas Market

A spokesman said: “This December escape the rush of the high street and indulge in a spot of festive shopping at the Borde Hill Christmas market, taking place at Jeremy’s, the Garden Gift Shop and Marquee and Green Tree Gallery.

“The hand-selected stalls will showcase local products, from delicious food and drink to tempt your taste buds, to unique crafts and gifts for all the family.

“Foodies can explore food and drink stalls at Jeremy’s, to include Fins & Fork, Cheesology, Just Lovely Fudge, The Chocolate Detective, Ridgeview Vineyard and Ditchling Gin to name just a few. After purchasing treats to take home, why not enjoy delicious street food to include crepes and galettes from Creperie Lui, Safari Pizza or a gourmet burger from The Pod Street Food? Sussex Coffee Trucks will be serving hot drinks to keep the chill at bay, and award-winning Langhams Brewery will also be here serving real ale to enjoy at the event as well as purchase as a gift.

“Café Elvira will be open and offering warming menu options.

“The Borde Hill Garden Gift Shop and Marquee will offer a selection of gifts for loved ones or a personal treat to include Barbara Ehlers silver jewellery, Nina Newman Ceramics, The Rustic Candle Co, Zephyr handbags and accessories and The Essence of Fashion amongst others. Outdoor stalls will include Snuffle Monsters dog toys and treats and Flower Earth Gardens.

“For art lovers, The Green Tree Gallery, a contemporary art and crafts gallery located adjacent to the Borde Hill Garden entrance, has an enticing range of affordable art and crafts made by local artists, perfect for those who appreciate something unique.

“Local charity Chailey Heritage Foundation provides education and care services and is one of the UK’s leading centres for children and young people with complex neurodisabilities. Please support their fundraising initiatives by purchasing a small handknitted toy or have a go at the lucky dip.

“Borde Hill Garden will be open free of charge, weather permitting, and during your stroll in the winter landscape you might like to by a hot drink at The Gardeners’ Retreat Café. Why not ponder on purchasing annual membership to Borde Hill Garden? If you purchase membership at the Christmas Market you can enjoy a special offer of 15 months membership for the price of 12 months.”

Entrance to the market is free and pre-booking is not required, 10am to 5pm.