Eric Clapton returns with a new release recorded in Midhurst

Available via Mercury Studios on multiple formats, the 17 songs find Clapton and long-time bandmates Nathan East (bass and vocals), Steve Gadd (drums) and Chris Stainton (keyboards) performing acoustic renditions of Clapton standards and an assortment of other numbers encompassing blues, country and rarified originals.

Overseen by Clapton’s longtime Grammy-winning producer Russ Titelman (James Taylor, George Harrison, Brian Wilson, Randy Newman, Rickie Lee Jones) and recorded live at Cowdray House, the performance finds Clapton and company revisiting classics including After Midnight, Layla, Bell Bottom Blues, Tears in Heaven, Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out and Key to the Highway.

In addition to revisiting some of Eric’s best-loved selections from his own repertoire, Clapton and crew also offer their own versions of songs that had a profound effect on his career and those of his contemporaries including the Peter Green-era Fleetwood Mac tracks Black Magic Woman and Man of the World.

Spokesman Lee Leschasin said: “The project was initiated as the result of the forced cancellation of Eric Clapton’s concerts scheduled for May 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall due to the continued disruption caused by the pandemic. Looking for a viable alternative and hoping to keep his options open, he reconvened with his band to the English countryside and staged a concert in the presence of only the participants themselves while letting the cameras roll, Clapton’s wife Melia, the sole outside observer inspired the Sessions title.

“The mostly acoustic set was envisioned to be like an Eric Clapton Unplugged II, but not quite as three songs are played with electric guitars. The result became far more than simply a sequence of greatest hits. Rather, it’s one of the most intimate and authentic performances of Clapton’s entire career, an offering flush with real insight into the make-up of his indelible catalogue.

“After his time with the Yardbirds in 1963, Clapton began a career as a professional musician that has seen numerous bands, an abundance of albums, countless worldwide sold out shows, an impressive array of accolades, unwavering critical acclaim and his consistent display of legendary guitar work.”

Eric Clapton The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, CD, DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, 4K UHD+Blu-ray, 180-gram 2LP, limited edition 2LP pressed on 180-gram yellow vinyl, and a Deluxe Edition containing the DVD, Blu-ray & CD packaged in a 40 page 12” x 12” hardback photo book, digital video & digital audio.

Track Listing:

Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out

Golden Ring

Black Magic Woman

Man of the World

Kerry

After Midnight

Bell Bottom Blues

Key to the Highway

River of Tears

Rock Me Baby

Believe in Life

Going Down Slow

Layla

Tears in Heaven

Long Distance Call

Bad Boy