Chichester Jazz Club welcome the Philip Clouts Quartet

Philip Clouts Quartet

Philip Clouts – piano is joined by Sam Eagles – saxophones, Tim Fairhall – bass and Ted Carrasco – drums, offering melodic jazz with inspirations from around the world.

Spokeswoman Melissa Hauffe said: “Cape Town-born pianist/composer Philip Clouts’ South African roots have inspired a voyage of discovery that has led to him soaking up the joyful passion of Caribbean calypso, the bluesy melodies of Middle Eastern praise songs, the exuberant sway of Cuban guaguanco rhythms and the tuneful essence of Gospel while honouring jazz heroes including Bill Evans, Keith Jarrett, and Charles Lloyd.

“Since moving to Dorset in 2006 he has responded to his new surroundings with impressionistic compositions that complement his world music interests, resonating with strong themes and packing a mighty rhythmical punch. He is joined by rising star saxophonist Samuel Eagles, bassist Tim Fairhall and drummer Ted Carrasco, bringing his musical journey alive with superb musicianship and infectious vigour.”