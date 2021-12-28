10cc to return to Worthing

Graham Gouldman

They are promising all the hits – I'm Not In Love, Dreadlock Holiday, Rubber Bullets, The Wallstreet Shuffle, Donna and more – when they play Worthing’s Assembly Hall on October 23 2022.

Ticket link - https://www.eventim.co.uk/event/10cc-worthing-assembly-hall-14573581/

A spokesman said: “Among the most inventive and influential bands in the history of popular music, 10cc are one of the very few acts to have achieved commercial, critical and creative success in equal measure.

“Testament to 10cc’s ongoing appeal, the band can count a generation-straddling array of fellow artists, everyone from Chrissie Hynde to The Feeling’s Dan Gillespie and Axl Rose to Sophie Ellis Bextor, among their many millions of fans.

“I'm Not In Love, written by Graham Gouldman and Eric Stewart, features prominently in the soundtrack to the 2014 blockbuster film Guardians of the Galaxy, which grossed $635 million in its first two months in US cinemas and spawned a number-one album. Meanwhile, a key element of the soundtrack to 2010’s Facebook feature film The Social Network is Dreadlock Holiday, which is also the Sky Sports cricket reports’ theme in Australia.

“10cc has sold more than 30 million albums around the world and the band’s longevity is testament to their timeless songs. Reflecting Gouldman’s status as one of the world’s leading songwriters, he was inducted into America’s Songwriters’ Hall of Fame at a ceremony in New York in June. Previous inductees include Noel Coward, Burt Bacharach, Neil Sedaka, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Leonard Cohen, Elton John and Sting.