Sussex are back at the Saffrons: find out who Sussex will face in Eastbourne next summer

The Saffrons will play host to the Sussex Sharks in 2019 for a Royal London one-Day Cup fixture.

The crowds will once again flock to town on Sunday, May 5 as the Sharks take on Glouestershire, who boast former Eastbourne cricket captain and left-arm spinner Tom Smith among their ranks.

It’s only the third time Eastbourne have hosted Sussex since 2000, having previously welcomed Glouestershire in May 2017 and then Essex Eagles in June 2018.

More than 6,000 fans packed into the Saffrons on a perfect summers day last June as they faced the Eagles and Eastbourne Cricket Club chairman Ian Fletcher-Price anticipates another celebration of top class cricket this May.

“We are delighted to host Glouestershire once again. It is sure to be another competitive fixture between two top class side. The teams are full of top class and international cricketers and it’s a great chance to see stars of the game such as Luke Wright, Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan in action.

“We have a great working relationship with Sussex and they are absolutely chuffed with the work we put in, the support we generate and the facilities we provide.

“We tick the boxes and thanks to the hard work and dedication of many people at the club, we have established ourselves as a high quality outground. The wicket is good and improving all the time. The last two matches have produced around 600 runs each, that shows we are delivering a good wicket.

“I spoke to Rob Andrew today (Tuesday) and he is pleased and looking forward to returning to Eastbourne with Sussex once again.”

Fletcher-Price was the driving force in bringing Sussex back to the Saffrons and he feels it has helped bond the club and the financial benefits have enabled them to invest and improve facilities for all, particularly for the junior members.

“It has been hugely beneficial in many aspects,” added Fletcher-Price. “The club is in good shape. I think many people realise it’s a great privilege to host our county. We have been able to invest £20,000 into our wicket.

“The wicket has always been true but this will add that extra pace and zip which the top guys like.

“But everything is geared to the Colts section which we have been able to further enhance. The juniors have great facilities at the club and we will keep working on that and improving. For them to see top class players up close and compete on the same ground as they do is very inspirational for the younger players.

“Last year’s match against Essex was great for the club. It was a day remember and I think that feel good factor spilled over into the season. The firsts had an excellent year and were challenging for the title and it all helped to make us more cohesive as a club.”

Tickets for Sussex Sharks v Glouestershire Royal London one-Day Cup fixture at the Saffrons will be on sale in January. Visit: sussexcricket.co.uk

Sussex confirmed their Specsavers County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup schedule for 2019.

Sussex CCC – 2019 Pre-Season Friendlies, University Match & Tour Match

Mon 25 Mar to Tue 26 Mar – Sussex v Hampshire, The 1st Central County Ground

Thu 28 Mar to Fri 29 Mar – Sussex v Kent, The 1st Central County Ground

Sun 31 Mar to Tue 2 Apr – Sussex v Cardiff MCCU, The 1st Central County Ground

Sun 7 Jul to Wed 10 Jul – Sussex v Australia A, Arundel

Sussex CCC – 2019 Specsavers County Championship fixtures

Fri 5 Apr to Mon 8 Apr – Sussex v Leicestershire, The 1st Central County Ground

Thu 11 Apr to Sun 14 Apr – Durham v Sussex, Chester-le-Street

Mon 20 May to Thu 23 May – Northamptonshire v Sussex, Northampton

Mon 27 May to Thu 30 May – Sussex v Glamorgan, The 1st Central County Ground

Mon 3 Jun to Thu 6 Jun – Middlesex v Sussex, Lord’s

Tue 11 Jun to Fri 14 Jun – Sussex v Gloucestershire, Arundel

Mon 17 Jun to Thu 20 Jun – Worcestershire v Sussex, New Road

Mon 24 Jun to Thu 27 Jun – Sussex v Durham, The 1st Central County Ground

Sun 30 Jun to Wed 3 Jul – Sussex v Northamptonshire, The 1st Central County Ground

Sat 13 Jul to Tue 16 Jul – Lancashire v Sussex, Old Trafford

Sun 18 Aug to Wed 21 Aug – Sussex v Middlesex, The 1st Central County Ground

Tue 10 Sep to Fri 13 Sep – Gloucestershire v Sussex, Bristol

Mon 16 Sep to Thu 19 Sep – Derbyshire v Sussex, Derby

Mon 23 Sep to Thu 26 Sep – Sussex v Worcestershire, The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex Sharks – 2019 Royal London One-Day Cup fixtures

Fri 19 Apr – Sussex Sharks v Surrey, The 1st Central County Ground

Sun 21 Apr – Kent Spitfires v Sussex Sharks, Beckenham

Wed 24 Apr – Sussex Sharks v Somerset, The 1st Central County Ground

Sat 27 Apr – Middlesex v Sussex Sharks, Lord’s

Tue 30 Apr – Essex Eagles v Sussex Sharks, Chelmsford

Thu 2 May – Hampshire v Sussex Sharks, Rose Bowl

Sun 5 May – Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire, Eastbourne

Tue 7 May – Sussex Sharks v Glamorgan, The 1st Central County Ground (D/N)

Fri 10 May – Play Offs

Sun 12 May – Semi Finals

Sat 25 May – Final, Lord’s