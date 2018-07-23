Storey makes unbeaten century in crushing East Preston win

Opener Louis Storey struck his first century of the season as East Preston Cricket Club piled on the runs in a crushing Sussex League Division 5 West victory.

Leaders East Preston racked up a massive 311-2 in 40 overs to put them in command at home to Steyning 2nd XI.

Louis Storey made his first century of the season for East Preston. Picture by Derek Martin

In glorious conditions the bowlers did a fine job, skittling Steyning out for 136 to wrap up a huge 175-run triumph for East Preston.

Skipper Gary Weedon was relieved to see EP rack up victory and said: “We were delighted with another win.

“It was good to see us put on a strong batting performance too. We have rarely batted first this year but to ensure we picked up maximum points I elected to bat after winning the toss.

“Louis (Storey) batted excellently for his ton and secured an end throughout the inning, which allowed myself, Paul (McCafferty) and Glenn (Whitaker) to push the rate at the other end.

"It was also good to see us put on a big total without having to force our shots. Again the bowlers were consistent and picked up regular wickets between them.

“Although we are pleased with another win and to stay top, we are set on continuing with the process of playing as well as we can each week and not get carried away.”

Weedon chose to bat after winning the toss in glorious conditions.

East Preston lost just two wickets as the runs flowed. Opener and skipper Weedon (34) was the first man to go after sharing an opening stand of 50 with centurion Storey.

Storey’s ton was virtually faultless as he batted through the whole innings.

Paul McCafferty came to the crease following Weedon’s dismissal, crashing 60 off only 47 balls to pile the pressure of Steyning 2nd XI.

There seemed to be no let up for Steyning’s attack, Glenn Whitaker made an unbeaten 80 from 44 deliveries in an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 154 with Storey.

Storey made a magnificent 120 not out as East Preston reached 311-2 off their 40 overs.

Steyning’s attack ran themselves in to the ground and George Isaacs was the only bowler to pick up a wicket.

East Preston were in a strong position, taking command with regular wickets in Steyning’s reply.

Opening bowler Joe Carter (3-30) lead the way while Whitaker and Tom Chamberlain both took two wickets.

Steyning’s batsman were forced to be aggressive from the outset in pursuit of a sizeable total and never looked like getting over the line.

Opener Harvey King made 34 and number nine Jake Martin (37) was the innings top-scorer but his efforts proved in vain as they were all out for 136.

Leaders East Preston travel to third from bottom Horsham Trinity in the league on Saturday.

