Harlequins duo Smih and Dombrandt to lead Worthing rugby masterclasses

An earlier rugby masterclass run by The Only Camps at Worthing RFC

Launched in December, the Superstar Masterclasses deliver both a professional and enjoyable approach to development and a mixture of adaptive and closed-skill practice. The inaugural Rugby Masterclass, run by England rugby legend Chris Robshaw, was sold out and saw 130 young athletes personally coached by the star at Worthing.

A Masterclass hosted by Danny Care during the Easter holidays also sold out.

The Only Camps director, ex-England and Harlequins rugby player, Jordan Turner-Hall, said: “We are delighted to announce Marcus and Alex as our Superstar Masterclass hosts for half-term. Alongside our extremely experienced and talented coaches, these famous faces will ensure that all children will continue to ‘Learn from the Best’ with The Only Camps.”

Here's what is planned:

Rugby Superstar Masterclass - Year 7 to 12

This Superstar Masterclass is for our older rugby athletes. It is a four-hour training session which takes the players through a carousel of stations dedicated to specific areas of the game, led by expert coaches and delivering a mixture of adaptive games and closed-skill practice. One of the stations will be led by our Superstar player which means that all participants will get the opportunity to be coached by a current or former rugby professional and Learn from the Best.

Rugby Superstar Mini Masterclass - Year 3 to 6

This Superstar Mini Masterclass is a great chance for any budding young rugby player to meet some of their rugby hero’s and Learn from the Best. The two-hour coaching session, including half an hour with our Rugby Superstar, will consist of lots of fun and games, and some tactical and technical guidance to help them on their rugby journey.

The Mini Masterclass (Year 3 – Year 6)

Saturday, 5th June, Worthing Rugby Club

Year 3 – Year 6

8.30 a.m. – 10.30 a.m.

Cost: £35

The Superstar Masterclass (Year 7 – Year 8)

Saturday, 5th June, Worthing Rugby Club

8.30 a.m. – 12.30 a.m.

Cost £50.

The Superstar Masterclass (Year 9- Year 12)

Saturday, 5th June, Worthing Rugby Club

12.30 p.m. – 4.30 p.m.

Cost: £50

The camps will be run under each national governing body's COVID regulations, in line with current government guidelines. Children will be required to sanitise their hands throughout the day. Social distancing will be practised, when not playing sport, and food and drink cannot be shared.