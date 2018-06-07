Picture slideshow: Rustington unveil new net facilities

Rustington Cricket Club’s prestigious new practice net facility is now officially open.

The ECB-approved outdoor non-turf cricket nets will give the young stars of tomorrow an ideal place to improve their skills at the club’s Woodlands Recreation Ground home.

Rustington Parish Council chairman Jamie Bennett, vice-chairman, Jon Street, and the chairman of the Leisure and amenities committee, Cllr Alison Cooper, were all in attendance for the official opening.

Funded entirely by the club, the twin practice lane net and a bowling machine make it one of the best facilities in the area.

The nets have been named after the late Robin Stanbridge, a lifelong member and major benefactor at Rustington.

Construction and development has gone ahead in close collaboration with Rustington Parish Council.

The unveiling of new net facilities at Rustington CC went down well with all club members. Picture by Andy Cooper Images

Current Rustington chairman Simon Booth is delighted to see the new facility now in use.

He said: “This should really help all our teams improve their skills and will undoubtedly help with the development of our younger players.

“A big thank you must go to first-team captain Martyn Payne.”

“He has put a tremendous amount of work into the project.

“The club is also pleased to announce that Dentabuild will be club and shirt sponsor and we are indebted to them for their continued support.”

Rustington are currently in the final stages of attaining prestigious clubmark accreditation.

Club secretary Richard Hobbs said: “We want to show that we have all the resources and systems in place to ensure the safe playing conditions. This new facility will help immensely with the training of our young and not so young cricketers. This new facility means we can attract more players to come and play here at Rustington.”

For those young stars wanting to be the next Andrew Flintoff, Rustington are currently running All Stars - the latest ECB initiative for cricketers between the ages of five and eight - every Friday evening from 6pm, as well as running a growing junior section for those over the age of eight.

Hobbs added: “Rustington always welcome new players both young and old.”

Anyone interested in joining Rustington should visit the club website www.rustington.play-cricket.com for more information.