Wrestling: Doug Williams to take on Karl Atlas, Kris Kray and Joshua James in Worthing

Doug Williams in action

Can Doug Williams turn back the clock when big-time wrestling returns to Worthing next week?

Stars of the ring make their first post-lockdown appearance at the Northbrook Theatre next Thursday.

Williams, the most decorated star in Premier Wrestling Federation history, has been there, as the saying goes, done that and got the T-shirt.

Doug Williams is coming to Worthing

The difference now is that the former global superstar, with title triumphs under his belt in America, Japan and Europe, is on the comeback trail after hanging up his boots three years ago.

Williams was forced out of the game by a serious shoulder injury that required surgery and never expected to step into a wrestling ring again, unless it was to present a trophy.

One of the most popular wrestlers to tread the Worthing boards, Williams, who retired in 2018 as PWF champion, will bid to win the Worthing Trophy for a record seventh time.

Standing in his way i will be mighty Karl Atlas, one of The Beard’s tag team, former PWF heavyweight champion Kris Kay, and new title challenger Joshua James. The half-term spectacular (7.45pm start) will include tag-team action.