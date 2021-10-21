Ton-up Worthing Thunder tame Oaklands Wolves

Howard Crawford was a pivotal player for Thunder against Oaklands Wolves / Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Travelling for yet another away game, the trip brought a much-improved performance as the Wolves crumpled against an exciting display.

Maintaining their 100 per cent start to the league season Thunder ran out 108-71 winners in a game they bossed from the start.

The first quarter saw Thunder take a big lead as Jack Sunderland ran the game with 10 points in the first 10 minutes on court.

With Howard Crawford and Hafeez Abdul linking in defence the home side continued to struggle and as the first period ended Thunder had built a big lead of 30-16.

The second period saw Thunder still controlling the game but after a more even session Thunder’s lead was 15 points at the halfway break.

With Zaire Taylor and Tom Ward controlling the middle court there was no panic in the ranks.

The half finished with Thunder in front by 46-31 and still having the game for the taking.

Thunder piled in 32 points in a very one-sided third stanza as the lead steadily increased.

With Ward, Taylor, Abdul and Crawford scoring regularly the Thunder were able to rotate the bench freely.

Thunder’s second American, Jerrad Dixon, then found his scoring touch – pointless in the first half, he began to rack up his personal tally to end the game as leading scorer.

The score of 78-59 at the end of the period was only a 19-point gap but in truth it could have been many more.

Thunder were in cruise control and there could only be one winner.

Thunder’s superiority was further enhanced in the final 10 minutes as another 30 points were bagged against only 12 from the home side.

Treys from Dixon, Ishmael Fontaine, Taylor and Abdul saw Thunder home in style running out victors by 108-71 to maintain their place as joint top of the league.

It was a great all round performance by everyone and another match to be proud of.