Thunder line up pre-season fun for basketball fans

Thunder are back in September

Worthing Thunder have released details of two big pre-season events they are hosting at Worthing Leisure Centre.

On Saturday, September 4, it’s Thunder Madness - a chance to meet the players and take part in a three-point shoot out, a dunk contest, mini competitions and there will be other interaction with the fans, followed by a game which will be between Team Ishmael and Team Zaire

On the weekend of September 11 and 12, Thunder host the first ever Taylor Classic tournament.

They welcome Reading Rockets, London Lions 2 and Thames Valley Cavaliers to the Thunderdome to compete for the pre season tournament

On the Saturday the first game will be 11.30am, which will be Thames Valley v Reading, with the second game at 2.30pm, Thunder vs London Lions 2.