Sussex Cross Country League returns to Goodwood - in pictures

Though a few experimental cross country races were held a year ago with limited fields and staggered starts, this was the first staging of a proper cross country league fixture for 18 months. Chichester Runners & AC, hosts for the fixture, were uncertain how many athletes clubs would to muster but there were nearly 600 runners of all ages from under-11s through to senior and veterans. More than 50 from Chichester lined up with a number of top 10 individual placings as well as great team results. See a full report in today's Chichester Observer - and see on this page and the ones linked a selection of pictures from the races taken by Lee Hollyer.