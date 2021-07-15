Ebanks returns to Worthing Thunder
He’s a player who needs no introduction to Worthing Thunder fans – and he’s making a retiurn to the team
Thunder are welcoming back fan favourite Jorge Ebanks.
Last time he was with us he averaged 15.7 points per game , 5.2 rebounds per game and 4.9 assists per game, he helped Thunder to the national trophy final win earning finals MVP
Ebanks will be coaching one of their junior national league teams on his return and they can’t wait to have him return back to the Thunderdome and for him to be back coaching our Junior programme.
Ebanks commented: “I can’t wait to get back to Worthing.”
Thunder player and director, who last week announced the 21-22 season would be his last playing, added: “Jorge was a big part of our championship seasons and is a great addition if we’re trying to get back to that standard. He has a great resume and proven success in the league, not to mention he is a fan favourite.”