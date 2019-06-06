East Preston still searching for 'complete performance'

Gary Weedon spoke of his delight after East Preston ended a run of three successive Sussex League Division 4 West matches without a win.

But the captain admitted the four-wicket triumph over Horsham 2nd XI was ‘not a complete performance’.

EP put the visitors into bat after winning the toss and dismissed them for just 122 in 34.5 overs.

Glenn Whitaker (4-32) starred with the ball in a complete bowling display from the hosts.

In reply East Preston reached the target in 22.5 overs, scoring 123-6.

Weedon top-scored with 59 as his side recorded their first win in four attempts.

The captain was relieved a run of three straight defeats was brought to an end, but is still seeking more from his team moving forward.

Weedon said: “I’m delighted to be back to winning ways.

“It was a game where we never looked threatened and eased through to a win.

“Our bowlers again were tremendous. We’ve bowled really well so far this year and this showed again on Saturday.

“We did drop a few catches, but it luckily didn’t cost us.

“We need to take those chances in weeks to come when we face strong opposition.

“Having said that, it’s still not a complete performance. We lost wickets in the chase and are yet to put on a big score with the bat, so I am hoping now we have a few games under our belt it will just be a matter of time.”

East Preston bowlers Ryan De Gruchy (2-20) and Joe Carter (1-19) ripped through the Horsham top-order as they reduced the visitors to 42-4.

Rhys Beckwith (43) and Jamie Thornely (14) pushed the visitors to 89-5 before the latter fell to Lucy Uncles (2-37). This sparked another Horsham collapse as sublime bowling from Whitaker and Uncles pegged them back at 111-9.

The loss of Tom Williams (six) to Whitaker signalled the end of the Horsham innings as they finished all out for 122.

But East Preston got off to a bad start in the chase as they lost Tim Miles (nought) and Whitaker (four) early.

They then found themselves 53-3 when Jonny Cooper (12). Tom Wareham-Grinstead smashed a quickfire 25 from just 20 balls before he was taken at 110-5, shortly followed by Weedon (59) to leave them 120-6.

With East Preston requiring just three runs for victory, it was left to Carter and Rob Hinchcliffe, who both made one not out, to take EP home as they recorded a comfortable win to get them back on track in the league.

East Preston travel to Felbridge & Sunnyside on Saturday.

