Bumper field set to tackle Arunners' Beach Run

Another large field are set to take on the annual Arunners’ Beach Run.

The West Sussex Fun Run League race will take place on Wednesday (May 22).

A field of around 500 adults and 150 juniors (under-15) are expected to take on the five-mile course.

The senior race starts at 7.30pm, while the junior one-mile event gets started at 7pm.

Race organisers are hopeful the whole race can be run on the sands.

Although patches of stone that form on the beach can often make it impossible for the majority of the five-mile event to take place along the seafront. Consequently, a partial road closure has been arranged just in case.

This is to ensure the safety of the runners and would operate between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on the race evening.

It would affect traffic coming from Rustington to Littlehampton, along the seafront from the corner of Sea Lane to Harsfold Road

Also affected will be traffic leaving Marama Gardens or Howards Way and turning right.

Entries are priced at £5 if purchased in advance or £7 on the night.

Juniors are priced at £1, entry forms can be downloaded at www.arunners.co.uk

Have you read?

Worthing talent Kwame Poku joins Colchester United



What Eoin Morgan told Phil Salt after he missed out on England debut



Winners crowned at Angmering senior championships

