Truck racer Bourne targeting more success

Pickup truck racer Scott Bourne is out to defend his title after becoming British champion.

The 26-year-old won the BARC (British Automobile Racing Club) Pickup Racing Championships in his debut season, a result that even surprised him.

Bourne, from Worthing, said: “The level of commitment, the other drivers - and there are a lot of ex-touring car drivers in the pack - so to compete against them and to win is a dream come true. It was something we weren’t expecting.

“We were hoping to get a top-ten finish in the year, then things picked up and before we knew it, we were battling for the championship.”

It’s been a rapid rise for Bourne after taking up pickup racing in 2015, winning the Pro2 event in his next season.

Races take place at famous British tracks such as Brands Hatch, Donnington Park, and Thruxton.

The BARC have introduced a number of changes ahead of the upcoming season with night races, pit stops and a ‘dash for cash’ - which will include a mandatory pit stop and prizes for drivers throughout the field.

“It’s going to be a lot more competitive. There are a lot more drivers coming into it. It’s going to be very competitive,” Bourne said.

“We do a lot of training in and out of the gym, trying to get ready for it and get the cars prepped as well as we can.

“I’m mainly in the gym six days-a-week to get my fitness right where it needs to be. The concentration levels and everything for the long distance races. With regards to the car, there is a lot of preparation that goes in over the winter and I’ve got a good team behind me that prepare the car and get it all ready for each weekend.”

Bourne, a garage owner, took up racing at the age of nine. His dad, Bill Bourne, has been heavily involved in the sport. Scott was asked by his father not to take up the sport but Bill eventually gave in to his son. With Scott’s dad now a massive part of his career.

“My dad has supported me,” added Scott.

“I started when I was nine. He raced previous to that and then he’s been there to support me through the whole lot.

“When we go to the race weekend, he is crew chief and he calls the shots of what we’re doing, where we’re going. He’s awesome.”