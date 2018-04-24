Success at marathon for St Barnabas House supporters

A team of 23 runners took part in the Brighton Marathon to raise money for St Barnabas House hospice, with a further three running the BM10k.

The charity expects the total money raised to be more than £12,000, following the fundraising efforts of the runners.

Cordelia O'Neill ran in memory of her father

Lauren Gowing, events fundraiser for St Barnabas House, said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to all of our runners who took part in either the Brighton Marathon or the BM10k and have raised an incredible £10,186.02 already with more to come.”

Running for St Barnabas House was Cordelia O’Neill, 35, who travelled from Glasgow to take part in her second marathon after running the Dublin Marathon last October.

Cordelia was running in memory of her father, Tom O’Neill, who lived in Steyning.

She said: “Running the marathon was fantastic and I was thrilled with my time.

Clinton Corin was running in memory of his friends

“I woke up this morning and I didn’t want to do it but I took my dad’s library card with a little picture of him and I had it in my pocket. Every time I felt like giving up I touched it and thought about him and remembered why I was doing it.

“St Barnabas looked after my dad when he was dying two years ago so I wanted to do as much as I can to help.”

Jon Rollings, 48, was the first runner to complete the marathon for the hospice and he was taking part for the seventh time. Despite suffering from a strained ligament, Jon recorded a personal best time of 3 hours and 21 minutes and 18 seconds.

He said: “I’m pretty pleased, 3:21 is a personal best. It’s always tough. I’ve done the last seven Brighton Marathons and I always get to the end and think, ‘that was terrible, never again’ but then enter a few days later.

“I live in Worthing and know so many people who have been in St Barnabas and received such great care there. It’s a great facility and a really good cause to support.”

Jon was followed by fellow Worthing resident Clinton Corin, 46, running his second Brighton Marathon. He completed the race in 4 hours 11 minutes and 13 seconds.

Clinton was running in memory of friends Julian Dilkes and ‘Merv’ Sams, who were both cared for by St Barnabas House.

He said: “The Brighton Marathon is awesome because the support is amazing so it’s probably one of the better ones for massive crowd support. St Barnabas House is a great charity. My wife works in cancer care so she has close connections with the hospice.”

