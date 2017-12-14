Strickland selected in new-look England squad

Ham Manor Golf Club member Charlie Strickland will be part of a revamped English men's team for the upcoming 2017/18 training programme.

Strickland, 18, has previously won both Duncan Putter and the Peter McEvoy Trophy, along with helping England boys' defend their Home Internationals crown earlier this year.

Almost all of the English squad is made up of new players, after a number of members from the previous team went professional.

Strickland is one of eight new faces, alongside Andrew Wilson, Todd Clements, Jack Gaunt, David Hauge, Jake Burnage, Matthew Jordan and Gian-Marco Petrozzi, to be picked for the upcoming training programme.